According to NAR’s research, more than 80% of home buyers prefer using online resources for their property searches over hiring realtors. We reviewed major real-estate websites and found that although quality UX/UI design can remove a lot of problems during the decision making process of getting a home, certain important information was missing. What additional information do buyers need? Can things like images, maps, and locations help them calculate mortgages, find a bank to get a loan, or get contractors for repairs?

Despite the current era of digital transformation, the real-estate market remains under the control of the seller.