DigitalBookshelf

20 Must Reads for Product
Manager and Designer

The Scrum Field Guide
Mitch Lacey
Intercom on Product Management
Intercom
Exposing the Magic of Design
Jon Kolko
Hooked
Nir Eyal
The Inmates Are Running the Asylum
Alan Cooper
The Design Process
Karl Aspelund
SAFe 4.0 Distilled
Richard Knaster, Dean Leffingwell
Creative Confidence
Tom & David Kelley
Make Space
Scott Doorley, Scott Witthoft
Extreme Programming Explained
Kent Beck
Work Rules!
Laszlo Bock
Agile
Johanna Rothman
Design Thinking
Nigel Cross
Org Design for Design Orgs
Peter Merholz
PMBoK
PMI
Service Design for Business
Ben Reason
Zero to One
Peter Thiel
Insight Out
Tina Seelig
The Lean Startup
Eric Ries
Sprint
Jake Knapp
Change by Design
Tim Brown
Jobs-To-Be-Done
Intercom
